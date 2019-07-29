Kylie Minogue prepares for sell-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The wait is almost over for international pop star Kylie Minogue to make her debut performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

It was announced in November that Kylie was the first headline performer for summer 2019 at the UK's largest open-air arena.

She will perform to 8,000 people in her sold-out headline show on Thursday August 1.

Venue programmer Peter Taylor, director of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "It is the fastest selling show ever since we took over three years ago. It sold out in a matter of seconds!"

Kylie’s recent shows as part of her ‘Golden’ UK arena tour have been met with widespread critical acclaim.

Her fourteenth studio album ‘Golden’, released in 2018, debuted at Number 1 in the UK Albums Chart and is her sixth Number 1 album to date.

Fans can expect some of Kylie's biggest hits with "two hours of hits, dance and special effects," Peter added.

The 51-year-old will have the task of following in Britney Spears' footsteps who descended on the seaside town for her Piece of Me tour, last year.

Speaking about his choice to bring Kylie to Scarborough, Peter added: "Well she is the ultimate pop goddess.

"We had Britney Spears last year and when I heard Kylie was playing at Glastonbury we literally had to have her here. So she is following in Britney's footsteps this year."

The Australian superstar is just as excited to make her first visit to the Yorkshire Coast as are her fans who have some of the hottest gig tickets in town.

Peter Taylor also confirmed Kylie's support act, Ana Matronic who is best known as the female co-lead vocalist for Scissor Sisters.

Gates will open at 6pm and Ana will entertain the audience from around 7pm.