Last play in Leeds Playhouse Pop-up theatre season opens - how to get tickets for Be My Baby

The curtain has gone up on the last production of the Pop-Up season at Leeds Playhouse.

Leeds Playhouse began its extensive redevelopment more than a year ago and when the time came to close its auditoria it took the decision to open a Pop-Up theatre to maintain production, creativity and audiences.

After a successful 10-month season utilising an ensemble company the theatre is hosting its last production; Amanda Whittington’s Be My Baby which runs until Saturday June 1.

Artistic director James Brining said: “Temporarily closing a venue, regardless of its profile and successes, is a tricky business but I really believe we have pulled it off and I thank the whole Playhouse team for their continued hard work as well as our audiences, who have taken to the Pop-Up space with enthusiasm and a spirit of adventure.

"Be My Baby is a great production to conclude the Pop-Up season; a story of women and friendship, of togetherness and support, a story of fight and independence that resonates still. I look forward to welcoming audiences to this special place for the last time before it reverts to our set building workshop and beyond that, to the exciting transition back into the brilliantly refurbished Leeds Playhouse.”

Set in a maternity home for young, unmarried women who have ‘made one mistake’, Jacqui Honess-Martin directs this moving story with warmth and humour.

Mary, 19, is seven months pregnant when her mother delivers her into the charge of St Saviours. As Mary, Dolores, Queenie and Norma bond over records and romance, they begin to understand what it means to give their children to the Welfare Service and Mary realises she must fight to take her baby home.

While there are nods to the 1960s by use of key props and snippets of song, Jacqui and the creative team have shaped a piece that comes without an era thus opting for a contemporary and resonant approach. The set is stark, the costumes unspecific in fashion, and the piece is fully captioned at every performance.

The female Ensemble Company is Tessa Parr fresh from her role in the critically acclaimed Hamlet, she is joined by Anna Gray as Norma, Jo Mousley as Mrs Adams, Crystal Condie as Queenie, Simona Bitmate as Mary and Susan Twist as Matron.

Tickets: 0113 213 7700 or online leedsplayhouse.org.uk