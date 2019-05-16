Little Smiz adds more dates to sold out tour - tickets on sale from May 17

Since the release of the critically acclaimed GREY Area, Little Simz has hit the floor running with electrifying shows across the globe.

She has added further UK dates to her sold-out tour, giving fans the chance to see her in Leeds.

She is also set to appear in the highly anticipated new series of Top Boy produced by Drake available on Netflix later this year. See her star amongst the likes of Dave, Kano and Ashley Walters. Watch trailer here:

Grey Area is a melting pot of neo-soul, deep funk and experimental pop, without neglecting Simz's hip hop and grime roots. The album includes features from Cleo Sol, Chronixx, Little Dragon and Michael Kiwanuka, who help illustrate Simz's fully realized artistic vision on the project.

Little Smiz plays University Stylus, Leeds, on December 11.

Tickets on sale from Friday May 17: http://gigst.rs/LSimz