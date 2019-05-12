Local chef joins actors on stage for play about a curry house

Feed your mind and excite your taste buds at the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month when The Chef Show, by Yorkshire playwright Nick Ahad, takes to the stage.

Part comedy play, part cookery demonstration, The Chef Show takes its audience behind the scenes on a busy Saturday night in the local curry house.

Two actors play a cast of thousands in heroic and comic tales inspired by interviews with real people in the trade. They’ll be joined on stage by real-life chef Abul Ali from the Scarborough Tandoori Restaurant who will provide tips on how to create a spicy offering of your own.

The Chef Show reflects on the many villages and towns where there are ‘Indian’ restaurants with staff that rarely have any social contact with other members of the community apart from serving them food.

The performance includes a chance to taste the food and share conversation with chef Abul and the cast, Kamal Kaan and Rohit Gokani.

Director Stefan Escreet said: “The Chef Show was originally inspired by an event in my local village hall.

"Our partnerships with local restaurants and takeaways are crucial and the enthusiasm and generosity of the owners and staff has been really encouraging. We know from the first tour that the audience will have a great night out and learn a little about the people running these businesses in the community. We are delighted to be working with Scarborough Tandoori. Chef Abul is a great host and so well known locally.

"We’re looking forward to plenty of fun on stage. We know from previous tours that the audience will have a great night.”

Playwright Nick Ahad said: “Stefan did that brilliant thing of identifying something that seems obvious and even mundane to people from one background, but is fascinating to those from another.

"Namely, ethnic minorities who run restaurants in genteel English villages know that you generally commute into these often entirely white places to make food for the often entirely white customers, then return to your own life a world away.

“The Chef Show tears down that barrier. When you see the man making your tikka masala has a life, a family, dreams of his own, then you see his humanity. When he's on stage and you're hearing his story, you can't fail but see someone more than just the bloke who makes your food. That's why I think The Chef Show is vital and timely.”

The Chef Show can be seen in the Round at 7.30pm on Tuesday June 4.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com