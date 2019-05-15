Man About the House star Paula Wilcox takes title role in new production of Driving Miss Daisy

Man About the House star Paula Wilcox takes the title role in a new production of Driving Miss Daisy which opens at York Theatre Royal next month.

Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer Award-winning play comes to York Theatre Royal from June 7 to June 29.

Paula Wilcox, Cory English and Maurey Richards play the leading roles and York Theatre Royal associate artist Suzann McLean directs.

Made famous by the 1989 Academy Award-winning film with Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy, this comedy-drama is set against a backdrop of prejudice, inequality and the American Civil Rights movement.

When proud Daisy Werthan crashes her car, her son decides to hire a driver for her – African-American Hoke Colburn. Daisy and Hoke’s relationship gets off to a rocky start but, as times change over two decades, a profound friendship blossoms between them.

“Driving Miss Daisy is a love story about two unlikely individuals who form a friendship in the South during the time of the civil rights movement," said Suzann.

“The play spans 25 years of the Jewish and African American communities living in Atlanta. Key moments in history from the Temple bombing in 1958 to Martin Luther King Jr’s Nobel peace prize dinner in 1964 force us to re-examine where we are as a society today.”