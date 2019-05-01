Mark Kingswood and Mabel Ray join Jools Holland for his gig at the Spa

The line-up of musicians joining Jools Holland next month at Scarborough Spa has just got even bigger.

Internationally acclaimed British-born vocalist, Mark Kingswood will open up the evening alongside his live band.

Inspired by musical icons like Frank Sinatra, Matt Monro and Tony Bennett, and influenced by contemporary legends George Michael, Michael Bublé and Josh Groban, Mark brings original songs to the traditional pop and big band rhythms that have marked several eras.

He released his debut album Strong last year which included an epic orchestral version of REM’s Losing My Religion and an emotional rendition of George Michael’s One More Try.

Mabel Ray has also been added to the line-up of great vocalists who will perform alongside Jools and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Mabel has a long list of diverse experiences as a professional singer having performed with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Tom Jones, Rag N Bone Man and Chaka Khan and is fresh from supplying backing vocals for Christine and The Queens on their recent European Tour.

Mark and Mabel join an already packed line up of performers which already includes Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, from Ska pioneers The Selecter, the astounding vocals power of Ruby Turner, the soulful tones of Louise Marshall and the tireless drums of original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis.

The last of the tickets for the show in Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday May 16 can be purchased via The Spa’s box office 01723 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

