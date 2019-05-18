Meadowfest caters for various music tastes at food capital

Malton has added a new music festival called Meadowfest to its popular and growing events programme.

Meadowfest, headlined by Levi Roots and his Reggae Band, will take place on Saturday, July 20.

The event is a summer music festival with a difference, combining Malton’s food credentials with some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians.

Visitors can expect uplifting tunes, all day feasting, and dancing under the stars.

Set in beautiful meadows and garden beside the River Derwent, the family event is set to run from 10am to 10pm and headliner Levi Roots will be supported by local talent such as Beth McCarthy, Flat Cap Carnival, Grand Old Uke of York, Tengu Taiko Drummers, Up Beat Brass, Marc Atkinson and King Courgette.

It will offer relaxed and laid-back entertainment for all the family and feature some of the region’s best street food stands, including vegan and veggie options, arts and children’s entertainment and a festival bar serving cocktails, prosecco, craft beers and more.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, festival director, said: “Visitors to Malton love our popular programme of events which has grown vastly over recent years, building on our annual Food Lovers Festival, Monthly Food Markets and Harvest Food Festival to include Marathon du Malton and Street Food Sundays.”

Tickets (£20) are available at the www.visitmalton.com/meadowfest website.

Kids under 16 go free.