Music from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s - including Armed Forces tribute - with nostalgia king Neil Sands and cast

The UK’s leading matinee nostalgia show producer invites audiences to join him and his West End cast in their biggest ever matinee production, Sentimental Journey, at Hull City Hall this month.

Neil Sands takes a magical trip back down memory lane with more talented singers than ever before, to bring to life some of the greatest music from the fabulous 40s, the rocking 50s, the swinging 60s, and the sensational 70s.

With backing music provided by The Golden Times Duo, there will be more than 60 songs made famous by the likes of Doris Day, Shirley Bassey, Tommy Steele, Elvis, The Beatles.

Neil is joined by Szara King whose career has taken her from Les Misérables in the West End to cabaret in Las Vegas and cruising on the world’s finest cruise liners.

Also among the cast is Chelsea Turnbull, direct from performing in the West End, and Sophie Presley, a rising star to be watched.

The highlight of Sentimental Journey will be a flag-waving finale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day as everyone pays tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

Stirring voices and authentic costumes are sure to evoke poignancy and emotion during this unforgettable show.

Neil said: “These shows give what many of a certain age regard as ‘proper entertainment,’ a chance to come out during the day and have a fun filled afternoon, bringing back many happy memories and still be home for tea time.

“The wonderful voices, stunning costumes and good old fashioned fun on offer will make this the perfect afternoon of golden nostalgia.”

Sentimental Journey is at Hull City Hall on Tuesday May 21 at 2pm.

Book at the Hull City Hall box office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.