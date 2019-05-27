New action-adventure musical about smugglers set to open in Scarborough

This summer, watch as Scarborough’s rich maritime past comes to life in a new action-adventure musical The Curse of the Smuggler’s Run.

It's the Scarborough of 1822 and smuggling is an everyday occurrence.

When firebrand revenue man George 'Flogger' Ballard arrives to end this trade in contraband, events take a dangerous turn for the people of the Old Town.

With the threat of the noose or transportation never far away, local merchant and smuggler James Law finds himself the target of Ballard’s interference, while young Hetty Pashby finds herself becoming drawn into a world of adventure, treachery and whispers of buried gold.

Written by John Pattison and Alison Watt, The Curse of the Smuggler’s Run can be seen in Scarborough Market Hall on July 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at 7pm.

Co-writer and director, Alison Watt said: "Blending historical fact and imaginative storytelling through music, song and adventure The Curse of the Smuggler’s Run celebrates the story of those who smuggled and those who tried to stop them.

"With laughs along the way, this fast-action tale will take you to different locations in Scarborough, sharing local legends from the town’s colourful past. And the beauty of performing in the fantastic Scarborough Market Hall means that the audience is at the heart of where the actual events took place nearly two hundred years ago – separated by time, but not separated by location.’

Tickets cost £10 adult and £8 concession and can be bought now from Deli Delicious, Scarborough Market Hall or online at www.beachhuttheatre.co.uk

Tickets will also be available on the door. During the performances, Deli Delicious will also be selling a special smugglers-themed menu of food and drink, subject to availability.