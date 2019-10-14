New blues club in North Yorkshire is on the up

Music which has its roots in the Deep South of the United States has found a new home at the Milton Rooms, Malton.

Since launching in the summer of 2017, Ryedale Blues Club has built up a following.

The club at the Milton Rooms in Malton is the brainchild of Paul Winn, a Haxby-based musician.

“I was approached around two years ago by the Milton Rooms to see if I would be interested in promoting a regular blues night,” said Paul.

“It took me all of two seconds to agree to it and for Ryedale Blues Club to become a thing.”

His band DC Blues were the first to play at Ryedale Blues Club but, since then, a who’s who of bands local to the region have played in Malton, including Miles Gilderdale and The Blueflies from York, The Blues Prophets from Scarborough and Harrogate’s Dan Burnett.

It helps that Paul, a co-director of York Blues Festival, fronts a weekly blues radio show broadcast on four stations in the UK and USA and is in demand as a harmonica player.

Paul said: “I’m lucky in that I play the majority of bands on my radio shows so I have built up a good relationship with them.

“There is potential for Ryedale Blues Club to become something special. We have a regular audience that attends events, regardless of what style of blues is on offer. They are a fantastic, friendly bunch of people who generate a great atmosphere.

The 2019 schedule was filled within days and I have just about filled the schedule for 2020,” he said. “The aim is to get as many styles of the blues covered, whether this be a solo performer on a cigar box guitar, a duo playing acoustic guitar and harmonica, a rhythm and blues band and so on.”

““My main hope is for us to be taken seriously as a club within the UK Blues Scene. The grand plan is to have ‘special’ events outside of the regular blues nights where we will invite some of the top touring bands to come and play, but for us to do this we need to get people through the door who appreciate not only blues music but also musicianship of a very high standard.

“You don’t have to be a blues lover to appreciate a great live band and the fantastic atmosphere that this generates. You may not know that you like the blues, but I’ll bet the majority of people like certain pieces of music where they do not realise they are getting on down to blues music.

“We’re very lucky in that we have such a fantastic venue right in the centre of the beautiful market town of Malton. Come and give us a try, you’ll be made to feel very welcome and you will enjoy the intimate atmosphere that we have managed to create.”

Next up:

Thursday October 19 - The Bullfrog Blues Band from Newcastle

Thursday November 28 - Broke Again from Scarborough

Thursday February 20 - The Christy Herron Band from Leeds

Thursday March 20 - The Crossroads Trio from Newcastle

Monday April 20 - DC Blues from York

Thursday May 28 – When Rivers Meet from Essex

Thursday June 25 - District Blues from Wetherby

Thursday Jul 30 - George Shovlin & The Radars from Sunderland

Thursday September 24 - Slack Habits from York

Tickets: www.themiltonrooms.com/events