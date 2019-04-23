New Orleans band Roamin Jasmine return to Scarborough's Woodend

New Orleans outfit Roamin Jasmine return to Scarborough next month.

The five piece will play Woodend, The Crescent, Scarborough, Wednesday May 8 at 7.30pm

It is a return visit to Woodend after their sell out show last year with Lachlan Bryan.

Roamin Jasmine were forged out of the lively street music scene in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

They play rejuvenated interpretations of 1920s country blues, 1950s R’n’ B, vintage calypso from Trinidad, 1930s swing and even some old Country tunes mixed in with traditional songs.

Plus original pieces, all set to traditional jazz instrumentation with a New Orleans flavour.

Tickets: 01723 384500