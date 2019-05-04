New show celebrating the music of Prince hits the stage

The life, legacy and music of Prince will be celebrated at a brilliantly funky show at Hull City Hall next year

Featuring the world-class New Purple Celebration, it’s a performance that delivers a non-stop two-hour hit-packed extravaganza .

Expect to hear classics from one of the most loved artists of all time, including 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds And Pearls, Raspberry Beret, U Got The Look, When Doves Cry, Cream, I Wanna Be Your Lover and so many more.

The Music of Prince is at Hull City Hall on 30th January 2020.

Book at the Hull City Hall box office: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.