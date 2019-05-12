Olivier Award nominated Comedy About a Bank Robbery tours to New Theatre

Mischief Theatre’s Olivier Award nominated West End smash hit The Comedy About A Bank Robbery arrives at Hull New Theatre this month.

Following the phenomenal sell-out success of its multi award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, the performances are part of Mischief’s first UK tour of this fast and fabulous comedy caper.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “We are thrilled that this production follows hard on the heels of the sold-out tour of The Play That Goes Wrong.

“Audiences are in for another hilarious treat and we salute Mischief for having written another wonderfully funny play.”

Summer 1958. Minneapolis City Bank has been entrusted with a priceless diamond. An escaped convict is dead set on pocketing the gem with the help of his screwball sidekick, trickster girlfriend… and the maintenance man.

With mistaken identities, love triangles and hidden agendas, even the most reputable can’t be trusted. In a town where everyone’s a crook, who will end up bagging the jewel?

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

Starting as an improvised theatre group on the London and Edinburgh fringes, they have grown into one of the UK’s leading theatre companies, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy for The Play That Goes Wrong, and licensing their productions worldwide.

In December 2016, Mischief made their television debut on the BBC with Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Olivier Award Nominee 2016), which has also enjoyed two sell-out West End seasons.

Mischief returned to BBC One in 2017 with a new Christmas special, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery is at Hull New Theatre from Tuesday May 21 to Saturday May 25. There are daily performances at 7.30pm and matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Book at the Hull City Hall Box Office, call 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.