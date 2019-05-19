Pickering Musical Society set for special production

Pickering Musical Society (PMS) members are in the final stages of rehearsal for their annual musical production.

In this special anniversary year, PMS will be performing The Sound of Music at the Kirk Theatre.

Pickering Musical Society members get ready for the production at the Kirk Theatre.

This year is a special year for both PMS and The Sound of Music, 2019 is both the 100th anniversary of the musical society and the 60th anniversary of the first performance of The Sound of Music.

This year, once again, sees local lad Luke Arnold directing the musical with a large cast of over 50 local performers together with a large orchestra under the baton of Clive Wass.

The production opens on Tuesday, May 21 and runs until Saturday, May 25 with both matinee and evening performances.

The final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Sound of Music, based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, has become a musical beloved around the world since its first performance in November 1959.

The Sound of Music production tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer played by Niamh Rose, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey.

A spokesman said: “The society welcomes newcomer Christine Baxter to the role of the Mother Abbess who instructs Maria to serve as the governess for seven motherless children.

“In the process, Maria wins the hearts of all seven children – and their widower father, Captain Von Trapp played by society stalwart Marcus Burnside.

“With the Mother Abbess’ blessing, and to the children’s delight, Maria follows her heart, and she and the Captain marry.

“Upon returning home from their honeymoon, Maria and the Captain learn that their beloved Austria has been taken over by the Nazis.

“When the Nazis arrive at their door to take Captain Von Trapp away, it is their wily friend Max Detweiler, Michael O’Brien that buys the family time to make their narrow escape and flee over the mountains of Switzerland to safety.”

Tickets are priced from £12 and are available online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk or calling the box office on 01751 474833.

The box office is open every Tuesday from 11am to 1pm.