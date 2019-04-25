Popular book character Tom Gates live on stage - plus special appearance from the author

Fans of the best-selling Tom Gates books are being invited to meet the author of the popular series at Hull New Theatre next month.

Liz Pinchon will join the of Tom Gates Live On Stage at Hull New Theatre on Thursday May 2 to celebrate the launch of her latest book, Tom Gates: Mega Make and Do and Stories Too.

Liz will also be available in the theatre foyer from 6pm on the same date to sign books and meet ticket holders.

Tom Gates Live on Stage is at Hull New Theatre from May 1 to May 5 and has been brought to life by the award-winning producers of Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny.

Tom's doing everything possible to stay out of trouble but somehow he's got three sad faces on the school achievement chart. And getting another sad face means he can’t go on the school trip.

Moany Marcus Meldrew is making things worse and now Tom's annoyed his grumpy sister Delia. Can his best friend Derek help? Will Rooster the dog stop eating his homework?

Entertaining, funny and exceptionally feel-good, Tom Gates Live on Stage is jam-packed with Liz Pichon’s illustrations which are amazingly animated for the stage.

Liz said: “This truly amazing show brings my books wonderfully to life in a fantastically funny and visually mesmerizing way. It's a total feast for the eyes and ears and I couldn't be prouder of it.”

Book onhttp://www.hulltheatres.co.uk 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk to book online.