Rock and roll favourites and Sixties hits as Lipstick on Your Collar comes to Scarborough Spa

Tickets are selling fast for an exciting music show coming to Scarborough.

Lipstick On Your Collar is set to lift the roof off Scarborough Spa with its show, playing an array of classic hits from the golden era of music, on Sunday September 8.

From the birth of rock 'n’ roll through to the beat group sounds of the British invasion and beyond, expect tight harmonies, excellent vocals and plenty of dancing in the aisles. The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show will take audiences on a fun-filled musical journey through the years with accompanying nostalgic video footage throughout.

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar to Scarborough.

"Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show. The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles."

Tickets: 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk