Ryan showcases artwork at arboretum

Scarborough-based artist Ryan Chadwick is set to showcase his visions of the world’s creatures in stunning detail at the Yorkshire Arboretum (Castle Howard).

From tomorrow (Friday, July 19) to Friday, August 2, the arboretum will host an exhibition of work by this gifted artist.

Ryan studied for a degree in Fine Art 2009-2012, which afforded him the opportunity to explore and develop his artistic style.

He said: “I began drawing around the age of seven. I was given a library book depicting images of airliners in a side profile; a viewpoint I have largely stuck to up to the present.”

A spokesman said: “The arboretum will host a variety of Ryan’s current work; colourful pieces that represent some of the Earth’s largest mammals and tiniest insects.

“His eye for detail never overrules the beauty of each creature, brought to life with a shot of colour against the white page.”