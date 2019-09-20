Scarborough BBC show writer Derren Litten flying to Yorkshire to watch last episode in the pub

The writer of BBC comedy Scarborough has said he will fly to Yorkshire to reunite with locals in the pub for the last episode of the series.

Derren Litten, who lives near Benidorm - the location and name of his previous hit show - took to Twitter this morning to say that he had booked flights to Leeds Bradford Airport.

-> BBC comedy Scarborough's director says show may be the 'first comedy soap' - just don't expect a new Benidorm

He asked his followers, "how about we all meet in Scarborough for the last episode of@Scarborough_tv and watch it together in the pub????"

The director, from Hull, who also plays The Good Ship pub landlord in the show, then posted: "Just booked my flight to Scarborough (well, Leeds/Bradford) for the last episode!!!!!!"

The real Scarborough pub the Newcastle Packet Inn was used as the filming location in the series.

The Scarborough cast reunited at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for the premiere. Picture by Richard Ponter.

Locals previously sat alongside the show's stars for its premiere in Scarborough at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Scarborough's final episode is due to air on BBC One on Friday October 11.

The show stars Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley as a reunited couple.

Litten spoke to The Yorkshire Post about his love of the North Yorkshire town and praised locals in an interview last month.

Scarborough actress Claire Sweeney talks to Derren Litten at the premiere. Picture by Richard Ponter.

He said: "This is a show called Scarborough, set in Scarborough. I'm very, very mindful of respecting the people who live there and to show the place in the best possible light, which is not difficult because we had great weather and the place is beautiful."