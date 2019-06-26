Scarborough Community Choir supports Steps 2 and Dial-a-Ride with �500 donation

The Scarborough Community Choir recently presented cheques for £500 each to two local charities – Steps 2 based in Gallows Close Centre and Dial-a-Ride based on Londesborough Road.

The money was raised from the choir’s annual concert in March held at the Westborough Methodist Church.

The event was the final performance for Frank James who gave a superb piano solo, before his well earned retirement.

The choir raises money for the local community and for those who do not receive any Government funding.

Next year’s chosen charity is the YCSS Resource Centre for the Blind in Dean Road.

A delighted Julie Banks passed on her thanks on behalf of Dial-a-Ride.

She said: “On average, each of our minibuses covers around 12,000 miles a year and we need to replace a vehicle after approximately 9 years’ service.”