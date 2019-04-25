Scarborough Open Air Theatre promoter defends its 2019 line-up

The promoters of Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre say more acts are planned for the 2019 summer season despite missing their self-imposed Easter deadline to finalise the schedule.

Cuffe and Taylor said it is prioritising “quality over quantity” but is working to get more headliners in place with just over six weeks remaining before the first show of the year.

Kylie Minogue, Madness, Cliff Richard and Lewis Capaldi are some of the nine acts so far announced for 10 concerts at the Open Air Theatre as Capaldi will be playing two separate shows due to high demand for tickets.

In March, the council’s cabinet member for leisure Cllr Martin Smith told councillors that Cuffe & Taylor, which promotes the venue in conjunction with LiveNation, had told him that all the acts for 2019 would in place by Easter.

He was responding to concerns raised by councillors on behalf of Scarborough residents about the lack of headliner announcements.

Peter Taylor, director of Cuffe and Taylor, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he was confident it would be a “great year” at the venue.

He said: “We are continuing to source top-name artists for Scarborough OAT’s 2019 summer programme and spread the word we are open for business.

“We planned to announce more headline acts by Easter but that has not been possible. However, talks are ongoing with a number of artists and we hope to be in a position to announce these very soon.

“While we have a licence for 20 shows each year, this is the maximum number we can present, and the most important thing is that we get the right acts for this stunning and unique venue as we have done since we began programming events here in 2016.

“When you consider the number of artists we are bringing to Scarborough, compared to just a few years ago, the difference is huge. For Summer 2019 we’ve already announced an exciting and varied programme and ultimately, it’s about quality over quantity.

“Pop legends Kylie, Madness and Cliff Richard join chart-toppers Jess Glynne and Lewis Capaldi on this year’s bill. Add to that Hacienda Classical – which is one of the coolest live music events around – and all-new shows such as West End Proms and Queen Machine featuring Kerry Ellis, it’s going to be a great summer of live music here in Scarborough.”

Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre is Europe’s largest open-air venue with a capacity of 8,000.

Other acts to play the venue in previous years include Britney Spears, Tom Jones and Elton John.