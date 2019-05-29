Sham 69 head to new Punk at Pavilion festival

This November, one of punks’ foremost respected bands, Sham 69 will play at Whitby Pavilion theatre for the first time.

Original members including the iconic lead singer, Jimmy Pursey will be playing a set list including their greatest hits and classic songs on Friday November 22.

Jimmy and the band are enjoying something of a renaissance as their unique brand of punk and social comment is being heard by a new audience while older followers are keen to relive the great atmosphere the band create.

Sham 69 guarantee a magnificent show with energetic performances and sing-along classics that catapulted the band to success in the 1970s.

Jimmy and the band will also include current songs in the set ensuring a truly mixed bag of great ‘up and at it’ music is played throughout the festival.

Supporting Sham 69 at the new festival will be Whitby legends Raw 60s who have a huge local following of their own.

Tickets for ‘Punk at the Pavilion: Sham 69’ are priced from £18, and available directly from Whitby Pavilion box office on 01947 458899 or www.whitbypavilion.co.uk