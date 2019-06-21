Singing group Raven return to Spirit of Yorkshire for music night

Scarborough sextet Raven returns to the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery in Hunmanby on Friday June 28.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder David Thompson welcomed the all-female group back to the Pot Still stage for the session:

"With a unique blend of music, stories, haunting harmonies and crunchy chords, Raven take you on a fabulous journey through a fusion of irresistible sounds: daring choral, sizzling salsa, whimsical pop, ethereal melodies and rootsy folk," he said.

"They were very popular last time and we're looking forward to seeing them perform again."

Tickets cost £10 without food, £15.50 with a cheese deli board or £16.50 with a charcuterie or ploughman's platter.

Visit www.spiritofyorkshire.com or call 01723 891758 to book.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include monthly jazz and blues nights and distillery sessions.