Sir Cliff Richard at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - in pictures
The UK’s most successful hitmaker, Sir Cliff Richard, returned to perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre last night.
The show marked a return to the coast for the music legend, 78, following his sell-out show at the OAT in 2017.
1. Sir Cliff in Scarborough
The entertainer keeps belting out the hits.
Cuffe & Taylor
jpimedia
2. Sir Cliff in Scarborough
The veteran entertainer on stage at the OAT.
Emma Atkins
ugc
3. Sir Cliff in Scarborough
The audience cheering Sir Cliff.
Emma Atkins
ugc
4. Sir Cliff in Scarborough
Gig with a view - the crowd enjoys Sir Cliff's performance.
Emma Atkins
ugc
