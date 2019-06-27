Sir Cliff Richard at Scarborough Open Air Theatre - in pictures

Sir Cliff entertains his fans

The UK’s most successful hitmaker, Sir Cliff Richard, returned to perform at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre last night.

The show marked a return to the coast for the music legend, 78, following his sell-out show at the OAT in 2017.

The entertainer keeps belting out the hits.

The veteran entertainer on stage at the OAT.

The audience cheering Sir Cliff.

Gig with a view - the crowd enjoys Sir Cliff's performance.

