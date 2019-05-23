Sixties music festival set to take over Whitby Pavilion

Whitby Pavilion is getting set for a transformation for the Whitby 60s Festival next month.

It’s time to dig out your finest miniskirts, tunics or capes, as wearing your favourite 60’s fashion is more than encouraged.

Organised by Whitby Live, the festival will begin on Friday 7 June bringing three days of some of the biggest names of 1960s music.

There will be performances from Hermans Hermits, The Berries, The Roy Orbison Experience, Vanity Fare, Merseybeats and Elvis V Cliff – The Ultimate Show.

The weekend will also be filled with tribute acts including Union Gap, McCoys and more!

Tickets for ‘Whitby 60’s Festival’ are priced from £12 to £88, and available directly from Whitby Pavilion Box Office on 01947 458899 or Whitby Live on 01757 700042