Soul legends The Real Thing tour to Pavilion - early bird tickets on sale now

Multi-million selling soul band The Real Thing are set to bring their much-loved disco inspired hits to Whitby Pavilion as part of an extensive UK tour.

The Feel The Force Tour will visit Whitby Pavilion on Saturday November 16 and will see them perform all their hits including their debut single You to Me Are Everything alongside a number of legendary disco tracks.

Formed in 1972, The Real Thing are Britain’s longest-established - and best-loved - black group in UK entertainment history, and they have launched their Feel the Force 2019 tour, named after one of their iconic hits.

The Real Thing was made of Eddy and Chris Amoo, Ray Lake, and Dave Smith.

Sadly Ray Lake passed in 2000 and following the sad passing of Chris's brother Eddy in February 2018, Chris and Dave made the decision to continue The Real Thing's legacy.

They are now celebrating over 45 incredible years in the music industry, and they’re still going strong, playing hundreds of gigs across the world, and the Feel the Force 2019 tour is a tribute to both Eddy and the fans.

The band continue to tour up and down the country selling out venues including the Jazz Café, London and regularly perform at 70s and 80s festivals alongside such artists as Chic, Kool and the Gang, Rick Astley, Boy George and Belinda Carlisle.

Commenting on The Real Thing’s success, singer Chris Amoo said: "There’s always going to be a sense of nostalgia about our music. It’s the sound track to so many people’s lives and that will never die."

Tickets for The Real Thing: Feel The Force are on sale now via the Whitby Pavilion box office on 01947 458899 and are priced at £23 only due to the early bird offer (plus booking fee).