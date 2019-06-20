Stepping Out – with Polish captions at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

In what’s believed to be a first for British theatre, Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre is presenting a performance of its summer show Stepping Out with Polish captions.

The show, at 7.30pm on Friday 19 July, will utilise the same technology as a standard captioned performance for the deaf or hard-of-hearing, but the caption board will display the script translated into Polish.

Lisa Cagnacci, the theatre’s associate artistic director, said: “There’s a substantial Polish community in Scarborough – we’ve been showing Polish films in our cinema for some time now, and they’ve been very well attended, so we thought it was time to take it a step further.

“We’ve enlisted the help of two wonderful bilingual volunteers Wanda Maciuszko and her niece Wanda Ward to translate Richard Harris’s brilliant script for us. We really hope that our local Polish community will enjoy a great night out.”

Other accessible performances of Stepping Out are:

BSL – Saturday July 13, 7.30pm

Dementia-friendly/captioned – Thursday July 18, 1.30pm

Captioned – Thursday July 18, 7.30pm

Stepping Out can be seen in the Round from June 20 to August 3.

Tickets are priced from £10, and can be booked at the box office on 01723 370541 or via the website: www.sjt.uk.com