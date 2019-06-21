Support band wanted for East 17 Scarborough gig - how to apply

The search is on for a Scarborough band to support 1990s chart-toppers East 17 when they play the Market Hall this summer.

Apollo Music is putting on the gig in the St Helen's Square Venue on Saturday August 3.

Bands interested must be local. Stating genre and whether they play original material, those interested should send submissions to

unclassifiedartists@gmail.com

East 17 are an English pop boy band group consisting of original member Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig since 2014. The original line-up also featured John Hendy, Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer. Other former members include former Union J manager Blair Dreelan.

The group achieved 18 top-20 singles and four top-10 albums, and were one of the UK's most popular boy bands during the early to mid-1990s

Their style blended pop and hip hop in songs such as House of Love and Let It Rain.

Tickets for the Scarborough gig are available from Record Revivals in Northway and Apollo in Castle Road.