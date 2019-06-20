Take part in Oliver! musical - company appeals for performers

Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company is launching its forthcoming production of Oliver! by Lionel Bart at a meeting in the Exhibition Hall of the Pavilion Theatre on Tuesday July 2 at 7.30pm.

The company hopes to attract children and adults, with an age range of eight to 80 years, to take part.

As well as the children’s roles of Oliver, the Artful Dodger, the members of Fagin’s Gang (boys and girls), Noah Claypole, Bet and Charlotte, there are many adult roles: Fagin, Nancy, Bill Sykes, Mr Bumble, Widow Corney, Mr and Mrs Sowerberry and numerous others.

The production will run at the Pavilion Theatre from Wednesday December 11 to Saturday December 14 with rehearsals starting in early September.

Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company would love to welcome new and existing members to the launch night on to sing through some of the music, learn more about the show, and the fun that can be had from taking part in amateur musical theatre productions.