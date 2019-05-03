Tap dancing classes organised to coincide with revival of hit comedy Stepping Out at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph - how to join in

A unique tap-dancing course which includes a ticket to see hit comedy Stepping Out, plus the opportunity to work with one of the show’s creative team, is on offer from Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

To tie in with its summer production of Richard Harris’ comedy about a group of women learning to tap, the Stephen Joseph is running a five-week beginners’ course, Stepping Out for Fun.

Participants will learn a basic tap routine in sessions led by the head of performing arts at Scarborough TEC, Matt Stradling.

One of the five sessions will be led by a member of the show’s creative team, and the final evening will be spent seeing the show at the Stephen Jospeh

The course will take place at Scarborough TEC in Filey Road on Thursday May 23 to Thursday June 27, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

The show on June 27 will start at 7.30pm and is expected to last around two-and-a-half hours including interval. Tap shoes aren’t necessary – participants are asked to wear hard-soled shoes. The cost, including ticket for the show, is £50.

Matt Stradling’s introduction to tap began when, at four years old, he first slipped on a pair of size 13 girls’ tap shoes and noisily joined Miss Nancy Bates' dance school in 1975.

For the next 15 years, Matt shuffled, hopped and time-stepped through every American Associate of Tap Dancing examination until he finally qualified with a distinction at an advanced level exam.

Favouring the classic American-style beloved by dancers such as Gene Kelly, Matt put his skills to good use in a variety of theatre performances, notably in the National Youth Theatre’s 1989 production of Lionel Bart’s Blitz! choreographed by David Toguri (of Guys and Dolls fame).

Matt is head of performing arts at Scarborough TEC as well as leading various youth theatre and OutReach projects for the Stephen Joseph.

Matt said: “Although the majority of my professional career has been in more classical and applied theatre, as well as education, tap has never been far away and I can often be seen doing double wings to while away the minutes before youth theatre sessions. I’m excited to be digging out my old shoes once more to share the joy of syncopated percussive dance.”To book, call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the website here

Stepping Out can be seen in the Round on various dates from June 20 to August 3.

Tickets: 01723 370541 or via the website:www.sjt.uk.com