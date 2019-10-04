The world's shortest full-time drag queen performing in Scarborough with the Lady Boys of Bangkok

The shortest full-time drag queen in the world is headed to Scarborough later this month when he will perform at Scarborough Spa.

Jamie John, aka Miss DQ, had joined the cast of The Lady Boys of Bangkok for The Greatest Showgirls Tour which visits Scarborough Spa on Tuesday October 29.

Jamie and the rest of the cast. PIC: SIV

The 29-year-old is fresh from starring in the London Palladium’s pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs alongside Dawn French and Julian Clary and will be teaming up with long-standing cast member Ole for the show’s side-splitting comedy sketches.

Strictly star Vincent Simone and actor Warwick Davis are amongst the celebrities who’ve pledged their support for the performer by sending him video messages congratulating him on his new role.

Jamie said: “I’m delighted to be joining the iconic show The Lady Boys of Bangkok. To be able to perform every night with such a talented and professional group of artistes is an amazing experience.

“It’s a privilege to be joining the show on its 21st year and I am looking forward to touring with sixteen of the world’s most glamorous showgirls – who just happen to be men!”

The cast. PIC: SIV

The cabaret show has now been seen by over 3.5million people worldwide and this year’s show features tributes to showgirls Kylie, Beyonce, J-Lo, Madonna, Whitney Houston and Rihanna.

Tickets for ‘The Lady boys of Bangkok’ can be purchased from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office on 01723 821 888 and online at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk