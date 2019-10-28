Tickets go on sale for special VE Day concert at Scarborough Spa

The London Gala Orchestra will play a special VE Day Proms concert at Scarborough Spa next year.

One Night At The VE Day Proms on Saturday May 16 promises to be the ultimate, musical celebration in honour of the 75th Anniversary of VE Day.

The orchestra will be joined by singers in Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall as they take the on a musical journey through World War Two, providing an insight in to how music played a pivotal role throughout the most extraordinary period in modern day history.

Jayne Dixon, of organisers Handshake, said: “The London Gala Orchestra and special guests will bring back to life such popular war time songs as Vera Lynn’s The White Cliffs of Dover and Glenn Miller’s In The Mood alongside classical masterpieces such as Land of Hope and Glory and Jerusalem.

This celebratory concert show is sure to have everyone waving their flags and singing along to the music that helped make Britain great!”

Tickets for One Night At The .E Day Proms will go on sale on Friday November 1 at 10am from Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk