Tickets on sale for Whitby Rocks

Whitby Rocks will be taking place at Whitby Pavilion on Friday October 11.

The bill is headed by Zal Cleminson's sin'dogs, Ken Pustelnik's Groundhogs and Stray

Zal Cleminson is widely respected for his work with The Sensational Alex Harvey Band providing incendiary guitar and writing on seminal albums such as Next, Framed, The Impossible Dream, and others.

Zal also played guitar in Nazareth for several years in the late 70s, early 80s, and worked as a session musician touring with Elkie Brooks, Bonnie Tyler, and Midge Ure. Many respected guitarists have cited Zal as an influence.

Way back in the halcyon days of rock, there came a trio of 'superheroes' known as the Groundhogs. Now Ken Pustelnik brings you a new and exciting line-up of the Groundhogs, playing that classic material with verve and power, and giving performances of energy and excitement that are as fresh and relevant to the modern audience as the originals were back in the day...

Originally formed by four school friends back in 1966, by 1970 Stray had released their first album simply titled Stray and were a hugely popular act on the club scene in the UK and Europe. They are still one of the hardest gigging and excellent live acts on the circuit. With founder member Del Bromham on guitar and vocals, the band will play a selection of songs, which they have recorded over the years.

The influence that each of these musicians has had on music across the globe is simply immense and having all three on the same bill is just epic.

LISTEN to Zal Cleminson's sin'dogs performing Isobel Goudie here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLxojOiatQQ

