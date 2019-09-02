Time running out to catch Scarborough Spa Orchestra - last concert dates

The Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s summer season has only a couple of weeks to run.

So far almost 120 concerts have been played, and every one of them was completely different from all the others.

One of the many highlights was the recent Firework Spectacular concert in Peasholm Park when an audience of over a thousand gathered to hear just what this legendary orchestra is all about.

In the run up to the close of another very successful season, there are still plenty of great things to come.

As always, morning concerts (Sunday to Thursday) will be presenting music that is light, bright and breezy. The atmosphere in the Spa Suncourt is unique. A real sun trap with the South bay as the back drop and a morning of the very best of light music played live by professional musicians.

Monday evening concerts showcase a little bit of everything the orchestra plays, from light classics to songs from the shows, jazz and dance band standards, famous waltzes, novelty pieces and much more.

The final Monday evening of the season - September 9 - will be a chance for each individual musician to show off their talents as they each play a solo of their choice.

At times like this, the audience is reminded that this isn’t just any old tin-pot seaside band. These are musicians who gather together from the Halle, the BBC Philharmonic, Opera North, Northern Ballet and other major orchestras.

Wednesday evenings have always been gala concerts. Coming up on September 4 is an evening devoted to the great tunes of George Gershwin, one of America’s all-time greats in the field of show songs, movie music and even light classical music such as his Rhapsody in Blue which musical director Paul Laidlaw will be playing on the night.

The evening will feature two popular singers in Michelle Todd and Tom Solomon. Everyone who heard them recently in Peasholm Park will now what great performers they are.

The final evening concert on September 11 will be a mix of everything the Spa Orchestra does best.

To celebrate another successful season, the atmosphere will be friendly and relaxed, the music will be varied and full of great tunes. Friends and supporters come from all over the UK and many of them visit Scarborough for this last chance of the year to hear the only remaining professional seaside orchestra in the country.

It’s always a great occasion, looking back with pleasure over the previous 15 weeks, but mainly looking forward to more of the same next year!

Tickets are now on sale for all Spa Orchestra concerts and are available from the Spa box office on 01723 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk