Top musicians head to the Wesley Centre

Two of Britain’s leading musicians are heading to Malton’s Wesley Centre.

Julian Lloyd Webber and Lesley Garrett will perform at separate concerts in the Grade II listed venue this summer, kick-starting its new strand as a unique classical music venue.

Julian Lloyd Webber hosts an evening of music and conversation on Saturday, June 15, while Lesley Garrett performs on Friday, July 5.

Paul Emberley, Wesley Centre development lead, said: “We developed our vision for this building more than three years ago. We know there’s a dearth of meeting places in Malton, and we plan to open up the building for multi-purpose use, as an attraction to visitors and residents alike, and further improving footfall to our vibrant town.

“We have all permissions in place for the scheme, and we now need the remaining funds from the Appeal to commence the final transformational works.

“Whilst remaining a place of worship too, we also want to re-imagine the heritage of this wonderful building, and to make it relevant in a contemporary world.”

There is currently a fundraising campaign to transform the building into a community hub.

Go to www.eventbrite.co.uk to buy tickets for the Wesley Centre concerts.