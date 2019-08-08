Tribute show Guitar Heroes on way to Scarborough Spa

A riff-filled history of the world’s greatest guitar heroes is coming to Scarborough Spa’s theatre this autumn.

The Story of Guitar Heroes on Sunday November 10 transports you through time: from the 1950s with artistes such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows, including gifted legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page, through to modern day players such as the great Brian May and Steve Vai.

The show uses more than 30 guitars to recreate the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero.

The show has been touring for a number of years in countless theatres across the UK and is making its way to becoming extremely popular; not only with guitar players and musicians of all abilities, but with people and families of all ages.

You will be amazed by how many iconic guitar songs you know. You will be blown away by the spectrum of genres featured - each time you think all styles have been covered, there is another waiting to surprise you! This all makes for a very dynamic and diverse experience.

The presenter and lead guitarist Phil Walker is someone whom you are likely to have heard of as being one of the most versatile and talented guitarists out there today.

Phil and his band enjoy what they do immensely. The band is also at the peak of their profession, with Toby James and Lee Williams - two fantastic guitarists in their own right; as well as drum virtuoso Allan Varnfield. All play extremely accurately and tastefully to suit each song as it was originally performed.

To add to all the excitement, the show is enhanced with video screen technology presenting a snapshot of great historical moments. Combined with state-of-the-art stage lighting, this contributes to the vibrant atmosphere of this thrilling show.

Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888 or via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

