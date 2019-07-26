Vibes players and sax specialist team-up for Scarborough Jazz Club gig

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes a great front line duo, vibes player John Settle and saxophonist Stuart MacDonald on Wednesday August 7.

Anyone who caught the New York Brass Band parading along the seafront a couple of Sundays ago or John’s Vibeology band later that evening at the Spa, will have had a preview of these two musicians’ confident exuberance combined with first rate musicianship.

John’s sparkling fluency on vibes owes something to Milt Jackson and Stuart is always popular with Scarborough audiences for his consummate playing on everything from sensitive ballads to rocking riffs.

They will be accompanied by the Mike Gordon Trio. Doors open at 8pm and music begins at 8.45pm.

Admission £5. For further information go to www.scarboroughjazz.co.uk