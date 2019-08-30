Watch Lewis Capaldi's new video ahead of his performance tonight at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Lewis Capaldi has released a new video for his hit single Someone You Loved.

The new video premiered on YouTube last night.

Released at the end of 2018, it became his first number one single in March, staying at the top of the charts for seven consecutive weeks.

LATEST NEWS: Bridlington band Seafret to support Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre



The single currently sits at number 11 in the US Billboard charts and looks set to break into the top 10.

This evening the singer-songwriter returns to Scarborough for a sold out show, having made his OAT debut in July and off the back of supporting Ed Sheeran in front of an 80,000-strong crowd in Leeds' Roundhay Park earlier this month.

Lewis Capaldi performing earlier at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

Known as much for his melancholy music as his comedic stage persona, the young Scot delighted fans when he played in Scarborough earlier this summer.

The original video for Someone You Loved starring actor Peter Capaldi - Lewis' second cousin once removed - was released in February and made in partnership with charity Live Life Give Life to raise awareness around organ donation.