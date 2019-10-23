Whitby's David Atherton makes it to the final of the Great British Bake Off

A man who grew up in Whitby will appear on TV fighting to become this year's winner of the Great British Bake Off.

David Atherton, an international health adviser who now lives in London, has been one of the 13 contestants competing in the Channel 4 programme's tenth series.

He goes through to next week's final along with last night's star baker Alice, and Steph.

David was first inspired to bake by his mum Julie, who still lives in Whitby with his dad Richard and was an avid baker when David was growing up.

His interest in baking - he has watched the show since it began - grew after a work trip to Malawi, where he learned to build an oven out of an oil drum and invented a cake that could steam over a village fire.

He made a Whitby-inspired fish pie during pastry week.

In last night's episode David and his fellow contestants tackled intricate challenges in patisserie week tasked with making domed tartlets for the signature challenge, a St Honore gateau in the technical and an interesting showstopper which saw them create bakes inside edible glass boxes.

Despite coming first in the technical, Rosie was sent home.

The GBBO final will air at 8pm on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 29.