Women lead the way in line-up at jazz festival

Female talent is increasingly apparent on the jazz scene. This year’s Scarborough Jazz Festival has some gifted female performers – and three bands led by women.

The festival opening band Jasmine is led by alto saxophonist Jasmine Whalley. The quintet – sax, guitar, piano, bass and drums – has been chosen from many bands for the Jazz North Introduces scheme.

Jasmine combines the influences of jazz and hip-hop.

Also at the festival, vocalist and pianist Liane Carroll will give a solo performance.

The Observer critic Dave Gelly describes Liane as ‘one of the most stylistically flexible pianists around, with a marvellous, slightly husky singing voice’.

The vocalist Kate Peters leads an 18-piece band. Kate’s set pays tribute to the wonderful Ella Fitzgerald on the centenary of her birth.

The band, conducted by Graham Hearn, has sold out at every performance since its formation in 2017.

The all-female New Jazz Extempore is led by pianist and composer Andrea Vicary.

The quartet – trumpet, piano, bass, voice and electronics – play exciting original material with electronics.

The Penguin Rough Guide to Jazz describes Andrea as ‘one of the most brilliant musicians in the UK – an outstanding pianist and superbly flexible composer.’

Then there is the voice of Gracela Rodriugez – and the flamenco dancing and palmas of Jesus Olmedo – in Alec Dankworth’s Spanish Accents and the three powerful female vocalists in Jeremy Sassoon’s Ray Charles Project.

The festival takes place at Scarborough Spa from Friday September 20 to Sunday September 22 at the Scarborough Spa. The line-up is:

Alan Barnes + 11 (arrangements by Mark Nightingale); Alec Dankworth’s ‘Spanish Accents’; Bonsai; Clark Tracey Quintet; Dave Newton; Freddie Gavita Quartet; Jasmine; Jeremy Sassoon’s Ray Charles Project; Jim Mullen’s Volunteers; John Law’s Re-Creations; Kate Peters’ Big Band; Liane Carroll; New Jazz Extempore; Partisans; Sam Rapley’s Fabled; Tony Kofi Quartet; Wild Card.

Tickets from www.scarboroughjazzfestival.co.uk or call 01723 821888.