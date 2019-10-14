York theatre date for new tour of musical The Commitments

More than 30 years since The Commitments first burst from the pages of Roddy Doyle’s best-selling novel, the soul band are set to return to embark on a new tour including a Yorkshire date next year.

The Commitments showcases more than 20 soul classics performed live on stage, including Night Train, Try A Little Tenderness, River Deep, Mountain High, In The Midnight Hour, Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Save Me, Mustang Sally, I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Reach Out, Uptight, Knock On Wood and I Can't Turn You Loose.

In 2013 The Commitments musical received universal critical acclaim while enjoying a record-breaking two-year residency at the Palace Theatre in London's West End, after which it hit the

road for a major tour.

Roddy Doyle said: “I’m delighted that The Commitments is coming back."

The Commitments tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, a young working-class music fan, who transforms an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into an amazing live act, which becomes the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.

Placing a classified advert in a music paper,Jimmy auditions a number of wannabes before finalising the members of his new band, which he names The Commitments.

Humour kicks in as the band get to know each other and their instruments, grappling with inter-group differences as they muddle their way through early rehearsals for the band’s first gig.

Just as they improve and begin to get a name for themselves, they combust. The backing singers are more interested in the middle-aged horn playing legend, the singer has entered

Eurovision, the drummer has walked out mid-gig and the saxophone player has dangerous leanings towards a jazz career.

The Commitments is at York Grand Opera House from October 26 to October 31, 2020.

Tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com