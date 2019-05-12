Yorkshire coast's newest book and music festival revealed

Saltburn Festival of Seaside Stories and Song is a new music and literature festival taking place from Friday May 31 to Sunday June 2.

The event is a collaboration between Saltburn Folk Club and Book Corner, Saltburn’s independent bookshop.

The weekend will include performances from local musicians and poets, book signings by local writers, and writing workshops. Events will be held in The Marine Hotel and other venues around the town.

Musical acts include StormCrow, Tony Morris, Kevin Hall, Beth Burrows, Dave Brunskill, Guy Cuthbert, Ian Tyzack, Fran and Col Edwards, John Dunleavy and Steve Dagleish.

Poets appearing include Natalie Scott, Helen Anderson, Janet Philo, Diane Taylor, Marilyn Longstaff, Felicity Manning and Harry Gallagher. Award-winning poet Bob Beagrie will also present a performance of Civil Insolencies alongside a team of respected local musicians.

The show was commissioned for Durham Book Festival and explores events in the Tees Valley during the British Civil Wars.

There will be a series of free pop-up events in Book Corner on Saturday June 1, including book signings with local authors Katy Welford and Flinty Maguire, readings by James Nicholson and Jennie Finch, and a group poetry reading by Saltburn Writers’ Group. BBC Tees presenter Bob Fischer will also appear at a Meet the Author event at The Marine Hotel.

Novelist and poet Carmen Marcus and children’s author Em Lynas will be running writing workshops.

Also on the Saturday, Real Meals will host a special sea-themed meal accompanied by music and poetry performances.

On Sunday June 2, events move to Saltburn Community Hall. Local writer Simon Coates will give a talk about self-publishing, and Read Regional author Jude Brown will introduce her debut novel His Dark Sun.

The festival will finish with a free concert celebration with performances from Janet and Phil Philo and Steve Dagleish, and a chance for workshop participants to share their work.

Jenna Warren, one of the festival organisers, says: “I’m very excited about this new festival. There are so many talented writers and musicians in Teesside, and it’s great to have this opportunity to bring so many of them together for a celebration of local books and music.”

The full programme can be viewed here

Tickets can be purchased in person at Book Corner ihttp://Eventbriten Milton Street, or by calling the bookshop on 01287 348010. Online bookings can be made via Eventbrite