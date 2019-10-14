Yorkshire date for new tour of hit musical Grease

Following a highly acclaimed UK and Ireland tour, the first new production in 25 years of musical Grease will tour the UK again next year.

It will be directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips.

Dan Partridge will reprise the role of Danny Zuko.

Producer Colin Ingram said “I am delighted that this new production of Grease will be returning to tour the UK.

“The production has been thrilling audiences and critics up and down the country with standing ovations every night. “This fresh take on one of the most popular musicals of all time has gone down brilliantly with the theatre going public who are loving this version.

“It brings back the reality and grit from the original 1972 Broadway production, yet the characters and story chime so well with a modern audience.

“All the songs from the film are there, but it feels like a new Grease for a new generation.”

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical.

During the show’s eight-year run, at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time and celebrated its 40th anniversary this year.

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

Grease is choreographed by Arlene Phillips with designs by Colin Richmond.

Grease is on at York Grand Opera House from September 21 to 26.

Tickets 0844 871 3024 or on line here