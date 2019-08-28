Your chance to star in a panto - audition details

The search is on for young people to appear in this year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty at York Theatre Royal from December 7 to January 25.

They will join York’s pantomime family – David Leonard, Suzy Cooper, Martin Barrass and A.J Powell – in a show guaranteed to put a smile on your face and get your feet tapping along with the music.

Open auditions are being held in the Billiard Room in De Grey House on Saturday September 21 for budding performers aged eight to 11 and under 5ft tall. Group auditions will involve singing, dancing and acting.

The creative team is looking for enthusiastic and active youngsters with acting, singing and dancing talent to take part in this year’s panto, written and co-directed by Berwick Kaler, who has retired as York’s Dame after 40 years.

Young people who can make a strong commitment to the rehearsals and performances of this year’s pantomime are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals start in November and will mainly take place on evenings and weekends.

Three teams of young people will perform alternate shows between Saturday December 7 and Saturday January 25. This will include some midweek matinees during term time. There are no performances on Sundays or Christmas Day, but anyone interested in taking part must be available for all other shows.

Those interested should apply in advance. You need to fill in an application form. A photo is also required. Full details and an application form are available on the York Theatre Royal website. Click here

Registration for those with surnames A to K will be at 3pm with auditions taking place between 3.15pm and 4.15pm. Registration for those with surnames L to Z will be at 4.45pm with auditions taking place between 5pm and 6pm.

Those auditioning should come in comfy clothes and shoes, and bring a drink. Parents need not stay as professional chaperones will be on duty throughout the afternoon.

Closing date for entries is Thursday September 19 at 6pm.