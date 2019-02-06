Everything you need to know about the Scarborough Real Ale and Cider Festival

Scarborough Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale has announced that plans are well underway for the real ale and cider festival in March 2019.

The festival will run from Thursday 7 to Saturday 9 March and will be open from noon until 11pm daily in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.

The event will feature a choice of up to 80 real ales and 25 boxes of cider and perry showcasing a selection of local breweries and distinctive ales as well as from breweries across the UK – many of which will be making a first appearance in Scarborough.

The Festival Organiser, Stewart Campbell said: “We are delighted to be staging our third real ale festival in association with Scarborough Spa.

"There will be 80 real ales including beers from local breweries including event sponsors Wold Top Brewery, Great Newsome Brewery and Timothy Taylor Brewery.

"In addition, there will be 25 ciders and perrys featuring produce from the heartland of cider country, the South West plus some local North Yorkshire ciders from Hedgehoggers and Tree Top Press.”

As well as a plentiful supply of beers there will be a range of good quality hot and cold food plus snacks catered by the Spa plus soft drinks for drivers.

The festival will feature live music on Friday and Saturday evenings with Thursday designated a quiet night. Accompanied children will be welcome until 8pm.

Entrance will be £5 on the door (including refundable glass) but free at all times to card carrying CAMRA members.

A minibus shuttle service will operate between the station and the venue at peak times timed to coincide with train and bus arrivals and departures.

This year the festival is proud to host Yorkshire Beard Day which will feature beard competitions and merchandise stalls.

This event is in aid and awareness of Prostate Cancer, and will culminate in the competitions on Saturday afternoon when the Yorkshire Beard of the Year is crowned.

Entrants can register their beards, real or false, from Thursday until the day of the competition.

The British Beard Club member and local organiser, Anthony Springall said: “2019 is the 8th year of celebrating Yorkshire Beard Day and the British Beard Club’s 10th anniversary year of formation, so what better way to celebrate facial hair in all its variety, glory and wonder than in the company of the finest beers Yorkshire has to offer”

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers will be in attendance during the event raising money for Rainbow Centre by virtue of running a tombola and games stall.

Spokesman Peter Howgate said “We are delighted to have been invited to continue our relationship with Scarborough CAMRA and their festival for the third time and are looking forward to the event.”

Anyone who wishes to support the event by advertising or becoming a sponsor can contact festival organiser, Stewart Campbell at bfo@scarboroughbeerfestival.camra.org.uk.

