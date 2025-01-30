Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Avoid ‘dragging’ your family to one of the UK music festivals in 2025 by heading to one of our family-friendly picks 🎪🎶

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever felt like you’re ‘dragging’ your family to a UK festival, with nothing on offer for younger family members?

There’s plenty of festivals on offer in 2025 that are set to cater for both older and younger festivalgoers.

Here’s 15 festivals taking place across the next 12 months in the United Kingdom suitable for all ages.

You might be thinking to yourself that all festivals are family friendly, and that is true to an extent…

… but wouldn’t life be a little easier if you can go to a UK festival in 2025 and ensure that the littlest ones coming with you aren’t bored? There’s only so much math rock I believe a young person can take across one festival weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why we’ve taken a look across a number of events taking place across the next 12 months that are specifically designed to cater to both the older and younger audiences and, of course, with an emphasis on ensuring safety for those younger festivalgoers.

From Camp Bestival Dorset and Latitude Festival, through to Carfest (with headliner Rita Ora this year) and the adventure-packed festivals curated by Bear Grylls, here’s our pick of 15 family friendly festivals taking place - with something for all ages, guaranteed.

So what have we picked? Read on to find out our suggestions, why they’re considered family friendly and if tickets are still available to pick up.

15 family friendly festivals to attend in 2025

Looking to head to a UK music festival with the family in 2025? Why not opt for one with something for both older and younger festivalgoers this year? | Canva

The Big Retreat

When: May 23 - 26 2025.

Where: Lawrenny, Pembrokeshire.

Why is it family friendly?: This festival is all about relaxation and outdoor adventures, making it a great choice for families looking to unplug and unwind together. With activities like yoga, mindfulness workshops, arts and crafts, and bush craft, it offers a mix of entertainment and education that appeals to kids and adults alike. The setting in the Pembrokeshire countryside also provides a safe, spacious environment for children to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camp Bestival Dorset

When: July 31 - August 3 2025.

Where: Lulworth Castle, Dorset.

Why is it family friendly?: Designed specifically with families in mind, Camp Bestival is packed with child-friendly entertainment, from circus skills and science shows to interactive theatre and storytelling. There’s even a dedicated kids' area, plus family camping zones to make the experience easier for those with little ones. Parents can enjoy big-name music acts while their children are fully entertained with a near-endless choice of activities.

Carfest

When: August 22 - 24 2025..

Where: Laverstoke Park Farm, Overton, Hampshire.

Why is it family friendly?: Created by Chris Evans, CarFest blends music, car culture, and family entertainment while raising money for children’s charities. Alongside a lineup of well-known musicians, there are classic and supercar displays, funfair rides, and kid-friendly workshops. The atmosphere is welcoming and safe, making it a great choice for parents looking for a fun-packed weekend that offers something for both them and their children.

Into The Trees

When: September 6 - 8 2025.

Where: Ashdown Forest, Sussex.

Why is it family friendly?: This festival focuses on nature, encouraging families to step away from screens and get hands-on with the outdoors. With activities like tree climbing, pond dipping, den building, and bushcraft, it’s perfect for children who love to explore and learn in a natural environment. The smaller scale also makes it less overwhelming for younger kids.

Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls

When: Norfolk: August 7 - 10 2025/Devon: August 21 -24 2025.

Where: Holkham Hall, Norfolk/Powderham, Devon.

Why is it family friendly?: As you’d expect from a Bear Grylls event, this festival is all about adventure. Families can take part in survival skills workshops, archery, rock climbing, and obstacle courses, making it an exciting and interactive experience for kids. It’s designed to be an active, engaging festival rather than just a music event, ensuring there’s plenty to keep young minds and bodies occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victorious Festival

When: August 22 - 24 2025.

Where: The Common and Castle Field, Southsea, Portsmouth

Why is it family friendly?: This Southsea-based festival has a dedicated Kids Arena filled with interactive activities, performances, and workshops, making it an easy pick for families. While the main line-up attracts big-name artists, the festival ensures younger attendees are well catered for with a variety of engaging activities, from storytelling sessions to hands-on arts and crafts.

The Big Feastival

Families make their way through Alex James' farm at the 2024 edition of The Big Feastival. | The Big Feastival

When: August 22 - 24 2025.

Where: Alex James’ Farm, The Cotswolds

Why is it family friendly?: Hosted on Alex James’ farm, The Big Feastival is a dream for food-loving families. While parents enjoy world-class chef demos and top-tier food stalls, children are kept entertained with fairground rides, live shows, and hands-on creative workshops. The festival balances great music, food, and family-friendly entertainment in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

Elderflower Fields

When: May 23 - 26 2025.

Where: Ashdown Forest, Sussex.

Why is it family friendly?: Elderflower Fields is designed specifically for families, with a focus on outdoor fun and creative play. There’s a huge range of activities tailored to kids, from sports and wild swimming to arts and music workshops. It has a friendly, laid-back atmosphere and a strong community feel, making it a fantastic choice for a stress-free weekend with children.

The Long Road

When: August 22 - 24 2025.

Where: Stanford Hall, Lutterworth.

Why is it family friendly?: This celebration of country and Americana music is a great option for families looking for a laid-back festival experience. While not exclusively a family festival, it offers a range of activities to keep kids entertained, from creative workshops to outdoor pursuits, all set against a backdrop of great live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gloworm Festival

When: August 8 - 10 2025.

Where: Thoresby Park, Nottinghamshire

Why is it family friendly?: Gloworm is one of the few festivals in the UK designed entirely with children in mind. Everything from live performances to interactive zones and character meet-and-greets is geared towards younger audiences, making it an ideal first festival experience for little ones. Parents can relax knowing that every aspect of the event is family-focused and safe.

Deva Fest

When: August 7 - 10 2025.

Where: Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire.

Why is it family friendly?: Gloworm is one of the few festivals in the UK designed entirely with children in mind. Everything from live performances to interactive zones and character meet-and-greets is geared towards younger audiences, making it an ideal first festival experience for little ones. Parents can relax knowing that every aspect of the event is family-focused and safe.

Kendal Calling

When: August 1 - 3 2025.

Where: Lowther Deer Park, Hackthorpe, Kendal

Why is it family friendly?: While primarily a music festival, Kendal Calling goes the extra mile to cater to families, with dedicated family camping areas and a strong programme of activities for children. Theatre shows, storytelling, and arts and crafts sessions offer plenty to keep younger attendees entertained beyond the main music stages.

Deer Shed Festival

When: July 25 - 28 2025.

Where: Baldersby Park, Thirsk

Why is it family friendly?: Deer Shed has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most family-friendly festivals, offering music, arts, and science activities in a safe and inclusive environment. Workshops, theatre performances, and interactive experiences make it a festival where kids are not just accommodated but actively encouraged to take part in the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latitude Festival

When: July 24 - 27 2025.

Where: Henham Park, Suffolk

Why is it family friendly?: While Latitude is a major music and arts festival, it does a great job of catering to families. There’s a dedicated children’s area filled with activities, performances, and workshops, meaning younger festival-goers have just as much to enjoy as the adults. The family camping area and relaxed vibe make it a solid choice for those bringing kids.

Wychwood Festival

When: May 30 - June 1 2025.

Where: Cheltenham Racecourse.

Why is it family friendly?: Set at Cheltenham Racecourse, Wychwood is one of the most welcoming festivals for families. It combines music, comedy, and a packed schedule of child-friendly entertainment, including creative workshops, theatre performances, and interactive storytelling. The smaller scale and friendly atmosphere make it a great option for families looking for a stress-free festival experience.

Looking for some music festivals closer to home? Why not take a look at our picks of festivals taking place in the East Midlands or North West England?