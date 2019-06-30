Filey and east coast inspires new novel

Filey, along with Scarborough and Whitby, has provided the inspiration for a new novel.

When Oldham-born author, Phaedra Patrick visited Whitby, Filey and Scarborough as a young girl she promised herself that one day the beautiful scenery would influence her work.

Phaedra’s third novel, The Library of Lost and Found, is set in the fictitious seaside town of Sandshift.

The book tells of volunteer librarian Martha Storm, who takes delivery of a mysterious book of fairy tales.

Within its pages lies a surprising dedication that stirs up family secrets and sparks her own emotional journey of discovery.

Phaedra became a full-time writer four years ago when she took redundancy from her job in communications at the Co-op.

She now works from a small shed in her garden that overlooks the beautiful Saddleworth hills, and she still regularly holidays in North Yorkshire.

She said: “Readers often compare my books to the late, great Maeve Binchy, which is a huge compliment.

“I love to write heart-warming stories about everyday people, and to make readers laugh and cry.

“I set all my stories in the North of England as it’s such a stunning, inspirational place.”

The Library of Lost and Found is available in paperback, ebook and audio book forms from Amazon and all the usual booksellers.