'Love conquers everything': Five kick off their long-awaited reunion in Cardiff - here's what they performed
- Five have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour in style overnight.
- The band performed in Cardiff with a sensational setlist of classics.
- Here’s what the group performed on their first reunion tour date, where they are heading next, and if you’ve left it too late to pick up tickets.
One of the most eagerly anticipated reunion tours kicked off last night - no, not Oasis, but the return of boy band Five after a 25-year absence performing as a full unit.
Gracing the stage at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, the 21-song-strong set featured some of their most critically and commercially successful tracks, including a rousing performing of ‘Keep On Movin’’ from what those in attendance have attested to on social media shortly afterwards.
The outpouring of love for the group’s return was one felt by band member J Brown, who shared on stage his thoughts on their return: “Never in our wildest dreams could me and the guys have imagined we’d share a stage again. It really does show that at the end of the day, love conquers everything.
“The love and the bond that these five dudes have, and everything we’ve been through together, has made this possible. It’s beautiful.”
Here’s exactly what the group performed to start their ongoing UK tour and, if you’re now tempted by the proposition, when and where you can catch them on the road throughout November.
What did Five perform to kick off their 2026 reunion tour?
According to the good people at Setlist.FM, the group performed the following songs on their long-awaited return to our stages:
- Slam Dunk (Da Funk)
- Shake
- Got the Feelin'
- Straight Up Funk
- It's the Things You Do
- Lay All Your Lovin’ on Me
- When the Lights Go Out
- Invincible
- Human
- Partyline 555‐On‐Line
- If Ya Gettin' Down
- We Will Rock You (Queen cover)
- Rock the Party
- Closer to Me
- Serious
- Until the Time Is Through
- My Song
- Let's Dance
- Everybody Get Up
- Jump Around / Place Your Hand / Get Lucky
- Keep On Movin'
Where are Five heading next on their tour?
Those who feel a sense of FOMO after taking a look at their setlist on the first date of the tour might want to consider the following remaining tour dates to see the band on the road this year:
- October 31: Brighton Centre
- November 1: BIC, Bournemouth
- November 2: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- November 4: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- November 5: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- November 7: AO Arena, Manchester
- November 8: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- November 9: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- November 11: The O2, London
- November 14: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- November 15: P&J Live, Aberdeen
- November 126: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- November 18: Co-op Live, Manchester
- November 19: Utlita Arena, Sheffield
- November 20: The O2, London
- November 22: The SSE Arena, Belfast
- November 25: OVO Hydro
- November 26: Utlita Arena, Newcastle
- November 28: Utlita Arena, Birmingham
- November 29: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- November 30: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Are there still tickets to see Five on their UK tour?
Yes, there are, but they are selling very quickly according to Ticketmaster.
To avoid one of this year’s biggest tours in the world of pop music, head on over to the ticketing outlet at your earliest convenience.
