Gen V season 2: what time is episode 7 out on Prime Video? UK and US timings detailed
- Gen V’s second season is nearing its conclusion.
- Just a couple of episodes are left and the stakes are rising.
- But what time can you expect the latest episode to come out?
Gen V is nearing the end of its second season and the wait is unbearable for fans. Just a couple of episodes are left already, if you can believe it.
Prime Video has finally brought back the superhero show after a nearly two year break. The show was rocked by tragedy during the gap as one of its original stars died in a motorcycle accident.
But when can you expect Gen V’s latest episode? All you need to know:
What time is Gen V season 2 episode 7 out?
It might be hard to believe but there are just two episodes left, including this week’s episode. The Boys spin-off has kept viewers hanging on with another rip-roaring yarn in series two.
Gen V’s latest episode is set to be released on Wednesday (October 15). The season finale will follow seven days later on October 22.
Prime Video is very regular when it comes to the release time for its original shows and movies. The streaming giant actually has a pretty favourable schedule for viewers in the UK or Europe.
Gen V’s latest episode will come out at 8am British time on October 8, which is 9am CEST for those across the Channel. Back in its native America, the show will release at 3am ET/ 12am PT and will be waiting when viewers wake-up.
Expect similar timings for all of the other episodes, unless otherwise specified.
Who is in the cast of Gen V season 2?
The show will be back with the vast majority of its major cast, but there is one tragic absence. Chance Perdomo is not in the second season, after he died before filming took place.
Main cast
- Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau
- Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer / Little Cricket
- Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap
- London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li
- Asa Germann as Samuel "Sam" Riordan
- Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher
- Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity
Recurring
- Ethan Slater as Thomas Godolkin
- Stacey McGunnigle as Stacey Ferrera / Student Life Stacey
- Julia Knope as Tess Galloway
- Stephen Thomas Kalyn as Greg
- Jessica Clement as Harper
- Wyatt Dorion as Black Hole
- Mark De Angelis as Mr. Gold
Guest stars
- Alexander Calvert as Rufus McCurdy
- Maia Jae Bastidas as Justine Garcia
- Nicholas Hamilton as Maverick
- Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight
- Zach McGowan as Dogknott
- Valorie Curry as Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker
- Kira Guloien as Modesty Monarch
- Georgie Murphy as Ally
- Chace Crawford as Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep
- Stephen Guarino as Kyle / Rememberer
- Tait Fletcher as Vikor
- Judith Scott as Pam
- Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed
- Susan Heyward as Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage
- Ryan Hollyman as Ted Riordan
- Lisa Ryder as Janet Riordan
- Keeya King as Annabeth Moreau
- Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II
- Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar
Other members from The Boys are also expected to appear during the second season of Gen V. Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater is one of the big additions for the new episodes, joining the main cast as Dean Cipher.
The first season saw cameo appearances from Homelander and Billy Butcher.
What happened to Chance Perdomo?
Gen V was rocked by the untimely death of one of its main stars, British actor Chance Perdomo, last year. The star was involved in a motorbike accident, while he was en route for filming on season two.
He died from his injuries sustained in the crash. It caused a major change to the show with his character Andre Anderson being written out and not recast, out of respect for the actor.
What to expect from Gen V season 2?
Following the dramatic end to its first season in late 2023, you might be wondering where the show could go from there. More characters from its parent show - The Boys - are expected to appear in the latest batch of episodes.
A synopsis for Gen V series 2 from Prime Video reads: “School is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.
“Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.
“The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”
