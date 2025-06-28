Brat star Charli XCX’s set at Glastonbury Festival will be on TV today 🎙

BBC has confirmed its TV plans for Glastonbury today.

It includes broadcasting Charli XCX’s set on the Other Stage.

But when exactly can you watch it at home?

Brat summer might have come and gone, but you can relive it at Glastonbury Festival this weekend. Charli XCX is set to perform at Worthy Farm in a matter of hours and it won’t be one to miss.

The pop sensation will be headlining the Other Stage and her set has been picked for coverage on BBC One. The broadcaster has confirmed its TV plans for the weekend here.

A live stream from five stages will be taking place on iPlayer as well. The Beeb has promised over 90 hours across the whole festival.

What time is Charli XCX at Glastonbury on TV?

Charli XCX (c) at the Grammy Awards in 2025. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The BBC’s live TV coverage of Saturday at Worthy Farm is due to begin at 5pm today (June 28). Viewers will be able to tune into BBC Two from that time to catch performances throughout the late afternoon and evening.

Raye’s performance on the Pyramid Stage will kick-off the day’s coverage on BBC One. It is on from 9.10pm until 10.10pm and is followed by the evening news.

Charli XCX might not be headlining the Pyramid Stage but the Brat mastermind has been picked for coverage on the Beeb’s main channel. It will begin at 10.30pm and continue until 11.40pm.

Over on BBC Two, the live coverage will continue from 10.10pm and into the early hours of Sunday morning. The preview on Radio Times mentions Neil Young - who is headlining the Pyramid Stage.

Throughout the weekend, BBC iPlayer will have live streams from the five main stages and over 90 hours of coverage is promised.

