Here's what is happening on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway in 2019

Families looking for a fun day out in 2019 should look no further than the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) as it has a range of events and experiences to suit everyone and tickets are on sale

Kick-starting the year in style, the historic railway will welcome the world-renowned Union of South Africa from Saturday, 30 March for seven days, where visitors can board the A4 steam locomotive.

The LNER Class A4 steam locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1937, is one of six surviving Gresley A4s, and is currently operational and mainline certified until April 2019 when she will be permanently withdrawn.

Their streamlined design made them instantly recognisable, and one of the class, 4468 Mallard, holds the world record as the fastest steam locomotive.

Throughout the year NYMR will host a number of exciting events, including Behind the Scenes, 60s Fest, Annual Steam Gala, Railway in Wartime and Halloween, before signing off 2019 in festive fashion with its much loved Santa Specials.

For an immersive experience, visitors can sit back, relax and enjoy the enchanting North York Moors National Park with friends and family as they experience an unforgettable lunch, afternoon tea or dinner on board the Pullman Dining Train or heritage saloon carriages.

Also, railway enthusiasts looking to get more ‘hands on’ can enjoy the Footplate experience and take in all the sounds, smells and sights of NYMR.

Chris Price, General Manager at the railway, said: “We’re very excited about the year ahead and both staff and volunteers alike have being working very hard to make it our biggest and best yet. We now look forward to seeing visitors of all ages enjoying the railway and all it has to offer.”

For more information about NYMR, or to book tickets, please visit www.nymr.co.uk.

Here are the dates of the upcoming NYMR events:

Union of South Africa: 30, 31 March, 2, 3, 4, 6 & 7 April

Behind the Scenes: 4, 5 & 6 May

60s Fest: 13 & 14 July

Annual Steam Gala: 27, 28 & 29 September

Railway in Wartime: 11, 12 & 13 October

Halloween Train: 26, 27, 30 & 31 October

Santa Specials: 30 Nov, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 & 22 December

